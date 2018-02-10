Drake Is Out Here Blessing People With Groceries & New Cars [EXCLUSIVE]

Drake has been in Miami for the past week or so. He was filming a music video at a high school, and then he turned around and showered that high school with gifts, like brand new uniforms and college tuition. He also popped up at a grocery store and just paid for everybody’s stuff.
His latest move is extra touching; he singled out a guy and bought him a car! His response might make your heart melt. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.
