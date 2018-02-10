Why Cardi B Came For People Over Her Blackness [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
Some critics of Cardi B say she hasn’t staunchly claimed her blackness to their satisfaction. But Cardi B spoke out about their demand, breaking down her love for her Caribbean culture.
She explained that repping her Caribbean roots proudly is not a rejection of her blackness- it’s the same thing. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
