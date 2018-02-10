Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Donald Trump’s Baldness, 21 Savage & Amber Rose, And More! [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
Da Brat and Headkrack rocked another Flow & Go! They covered a ton of topics, from Donald Trump‘s fully bald head, to 21 Savage & Amber Rose, the Black Panther soundtrack, and much more. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Quavo, Ronda Rousey, Floyd Mayweather & More! [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Juicy’s Birthday, Cardi B & Offset & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Kodak Black, Amber Rose, Birdman & More! [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Praise Break: Anthony Brown “Trust In You” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Tony Makes A Serious Plea To Rickey Smiley To Let Him Move In [EXCLUSIVE]
- Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak In History’
- Toya Wright Gives Birth To Baby Girl [PHOTOS]
- EXCLUSIVE: This Image Of Black Women Reaching For A White Woman Is Causing Controversy On Instagram
- ‘I Was Haunted By Tweets’: Omarosa’s Epiphanies About President Trump
- Amazon Launches A Black Hair Shop For Textured Hair
- This Quick Foot Kid Shows How We’re Coming Into The Weekend
- LMAO! The #Cavs Tribute Video To Isaiah Thomas That Is A Must Watch!
- You Probably Shouldn’t Watch This If You’re Having Baby Fever
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/03 to 2/09)
10 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/03 to 2/09)
1. George Foreman1 of 10
2. Siedah Garrett2 of 10
3. Isaiah Washington3 of 10
4. Larenz Tate4 of 10
5. Adele Givens5 of 10
6. Sherri Shepherd6 of 10
7. Martin Lawerence7 of 10
8. Jamie Foxx8 of 10
9. Lupita Nyong'o9 of 10
10. Chris Redd10 of 10
comments – Add Yours