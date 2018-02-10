Meta Golding On Why Rosa Parks’ Image Was Altered For The Movement [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Meta Golding and Isaiah Washington from TVOne’s”Behind The Movement” came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” Meta, who plays Rosa Parks in the film, talked a bit about what she didn’t know about the civil rights icon before the film. By the time Rosa refused to get up on the bus, Meta says, she was already a seasoned activist.

Meta discusses feeling intimidated by the challenge of portraying such an iconic figure, and working together to capture the authentic spirit of the time and people involved. Plus, Meta talks about the crafting of a very strategic image of Rosa Parks that was put out for the sake of the movement, versus the actual human being that Rosa Parks was. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

