The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Meta Golding On Why Rosa Parks’ Image Was Altered For The Movement [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Meta Golding and Isaiah Washington from TVOne’s”Behind The Movement” came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” Meta, who plays Rosa Parks in the film, talked a bit about what she didn’t know about the civil rights icon before the film. By the time Rosa refused to get up on the bus, Meta says, she was already a seasoned activist.

Meta discusses feeling intimidated by the challenge of portraying such an iconic figure, and working together to capture the authentic spirit of the time and people involved. Plus, Meta talks about the crafting of a very strategic image of Rosa Parks that was put out for the sake of the movement, versus the actual human being that Rosa Parks was. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Some People Have A Hard Time Accepting “Black Lives Matter” As A Movement [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED:  Roland Martin Explains Why The Nation Is So Divided On The Black Lives Matter Movement [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Black Fox News Host Rebukes David Clarke For Disparaging A Civil Rights Icon [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Rosa Parks On Bus

Rosa Parks & The Bus Boycotts: The Story In Pictures

19 photos Launch gallery

Rosa Parks & The Bus Boycotts: The Story In Pictures

Continue reading Rosa Parks & The Bus Boycotts: The Story In Pictures

Rosa Parks & The Bus Boycotts: The Story In Pictures

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 1 hour ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 1 hour ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 1 day ago
02.09.18
A Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Finally In…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
Black Lives Matter Activist Who Snatched The Confederate…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
Teaser Clip, Premiere Date Announced For VH1’s ‘Teyana…
 2 days ago
02.08.18
In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To…
 2 days ago
02.08.18
Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai…
 2 days ago
02.08.18
Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump
 2 days ago
02.08.18
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 3 days ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 3 days ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 3 days ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 3 days ago
02.07.18
Photos