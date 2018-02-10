The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Tiny Reveals How Kandi Finally Got On Board For The Xscape Reunion [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Posted 1 hour ago
For years, when Kandi Burruss would come hang out at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” the cast members were poking and prodding her with questions about the morning show. And all that time, Kandi vehemently denied the possibility of an Xscape reunion.

Now that they are back in full swing, Tiny details all of the work she had to put in on conversations with Kandi to get her on board and finally make things happen. But then, Tiny explains, there was one major entertainment news bulletin that really convinced Kandi it was time. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Kandi Burruss Shines At All-White Birthday Party

Kandi Burruss Shines At All-White Birthday Party

Pretty much everyone in Atlanta came out for Kandi Burruss’ All-White Birthday bash this week. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star invited all of her nearest and dearest out to the Old Lady Gamg Restaurant for the event, where she celebrated another eventful year.

