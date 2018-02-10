Mike Epps On Mo’Nique: “Some Things You Just Can’t Change” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Mike Epps talks about the first annual BET Social Awards, presenting awards to people who had the greatest social media moments in 2017. He explains what kind of categories the show entails and the kinds of social media activity the show will recognize. Mike talks about rushing to catching up to the social media two years after its popularity. He also shares his thoughts on Quincy Jones‘ explosively detailed tell-all interview!

Then, Mike also speaks a bit on Mo’Nique‘s controversial bid against Netflix after she says she was lowballed on their offer to do a stand-up special. He talks about his upcoming “Meet The Blacks” sequel, which he executive produced and also features Kat Williams, Michael Blackson, and more. Mike also reveals a TV show reboot he would like to be apart of, and looking forward to whatever Ice Cube is cooking up next. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Mike Epps Gives Details About His New TV Show “Uncle Buck” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mike Epps Explains Why He “Feels Weird” On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Mike Epps Brought A Kangaroo Out During His Comedy Show [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: