‘I Was Haunted By Tweets’: Omarosa’s Epiphanies About President Trump

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Holds Press Briefing At The White House

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Omarosa Manigault-Newman is suddenly in a pool of regret over her relationship with the Trump administration.

The former Apprentice star, who was fired from her White House aide position, is dishing on her time with 45 on Celebrity Big Brother. According to her, it was all doom and gloom.

“I was haunted by tweets every single day,” she said referring to Trumps reckless Twitter fingers. “Like what is he going to tweet next?”

 

When describing the state of the country, Omarosa went on to say “it’s bad” and “it’s not going to be okay.”

 

She also tearfully explained how everyone attacked her when she tried to confront Trump about certain actions.

 

Finally, when asked if she would vote for Trump again she said, “Never. In a million years, never.”

 

Remember this was the same woman who said “Every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump” not too long ago.

But, okay.

You can watch the Celebrity Big Brother clip for yourself below.

