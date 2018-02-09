Yasss! DIY Takes On A Whole New Meaning In This Viral Photoshoot

They say when you want something done right, you gotta do it yourself.

Photographer Jenna Martin took that saying to heart when she kicked off her Lowe’s photoshoot series in which she shot some high quality portraits in a Lowes Department Store. Now Cincinnati-based photographer Adam Delane is sprinkling some Black boy magic on that same concept and coming out with his own breaktaking photos.

But instead of Lowes, Delane took his talents (and model friends) to Hobby Lobby crafts store.

Everything works when you work it. We can’t wait to see next in the world of DIY photoshoots.

