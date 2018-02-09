WTF: Woman Tazes Her Lady Parts On Camera

0 reads Leave a comment
We don’t know who this woman is, or what possessed her to use her taser like a vibrator, but we’re just gonna pray that she finds her way in these trying times.
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Posted 3 hours ago
We don’t know who this woman is, or what possessed her to use her taser like a vibrator, but we’re just gonna pray that she finds her way in these trying times.
she done burned her pussy wings pic.twitter.com/nVK1kVdCGC
— mama africa (@thatgirlsalina) February 8, 2018