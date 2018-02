@McDonalds As a child, I watched you from afar. Dad said you were too much for me to handle but the ❤️ wants what it wants. As I finally held you, it was all I hoped for. At last bite I was 💔but I new you would always be there. When I’m hungry you complete me. #BlingMacContest pic.twitter.com/dAeSNin2nI

— Dave (@AngryBluePlanet) February 7, 2018