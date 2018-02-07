Elder High School Principal Apologizes For Students’ Racist Chants at Game [VIDEO]

It’s normal to have a major rivalry between Elder High School and St. Xavier when they hit the basketball court. But durring the February 2nd match up things were taken to a new level when players were confronted with racism from Elder High School students the audience.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Racist rants were shouted to St. Xavier basketball players like “PF Chang”, “Open Your Eyes” to an Asian player. “(He’s) on welfare’’, “(He) smokes crack” and more. According to a mother who was attending the game, the racist rants went on for quite some time before the game was stopped. She even claims that the Elder High School administration allowed it to go on and didn’t take action until a complaint was made.

Elder High School Principal, Kurt Ruffling, claims that administration was unaware of what was being said, but when things were clear the game was stopped. He has since issued an apology.

RELATED: Parents Upset Over Black History Month Video Shown at School [VIDEO]