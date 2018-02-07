Feature Story
Trending
Home > Feature Story

Elder High School Principal Apologizes For Students’ Racist Chants at Game [VIDEO]

Racism Reared It's Ugly Head at a Cincinnati High School Basketball Game

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
18 reads
Leave a comment

 

 

It’s normal to have a major rivalry between Elder High School and St. Xavier when they hit the basketball court.  But durring the February 2nd match up things were taken to a new level when players were confronted with racism from Elder High School  students the audience.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Racist rants were shouted to St. Xavier basketball players like “PF Chang”, “Open Your Eyes” to an Asian player.  “(He’s) on welfare’’, “(He) smokes crack” and more.  According to a mother who was attending the game, the racist rants went on for quite some time before the game was stopped.   She even claims that the Elder High School administration allowed it to go on and didn’t take action until a complaint was made.

Elder High School Principal, Kurt Ruffling, claims that administration was unaware of what was being said, but when things were clear the game was stopped.  He has since issued an apology.

RELATED: Parents Upset Over Black History Month Video Shown at School [VIDEO]

#BlackLivesMatter Twitter Reach & Impressions In 2016 [Infographic]

7 photos Launch gallery

#BlackLivesMatter Twitter Reach & Impressions In 2016 [Infographic]

Continue reading Elder High School Principal Apologizes For Students’ Racist Chants at Game [VIDEO]

#BlackLivesMatter Twitter Reach & Impressions In 2016 [Infographic]

 

basketball , elder high school , high school , racist , St. Xavier high school

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 6 hours ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 6 hours ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 6 hours ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 7 hours ago
02.07.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins Turns Down Invite To White…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Lady Gaga Remaining European Tour Dates Cancelled Due…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Justin Timberlake Superbowl Halftime Performance 14 Years Later…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Did Ryan Henry Really Shoot Up The “Black…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
AutoNation Inc. No Longer Refuses To Hire Job…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Colts LB Edwin Jackson & Uber Driver Killed…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Larry Nassar Sentenced An ADDITIONAL 40 to 125…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Dad Says BeyHive Wouldn’t Exist If Bey Was…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Travis Scott Scores Big 2 Times! In Court…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Photos