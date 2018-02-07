Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Will Smith Shows Son Jaden Who The Real Icon Is In IG Parody

This is peak fathering in the digital age.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
27th Annual EMA Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

Will Smith’s Instagram dominance continues.

To congratulate son Jaden on his 100,000,000th stream of “Icon,” pops cut his own version of The iconic video for his followers.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 3 hours ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 3 hours ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 3 hours ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 4 hours ago
02.07.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins Turns Down Invite To White…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Lady Gaga Remaining European Tour Dates Cancelled Due…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Justin Timberlake Superbowl Halftime Performance 14 Years Later…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Did Ryan Henry Really Shoot Up The “Black…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
AutoNation Inc. No Longer Refuses To Hire Job…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Colts LB Edwin Jackson & Uber Driver Killed…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Larry Nassar Sentenced An ADDITIONAL 40 to 125…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Dad Says BeyHive Wouldn’t Exist If Bey Was…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Travis Scott Scores Big 2 Times! In Court…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Photos