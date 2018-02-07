Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Watch This 82-Year Old DJ Prove That It’s Never Too Late To Follow Your Dreams

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
DJ at turntable in disco

Source: STOCK4B Creative / Getty

Sumiko Iwamuro is like the dope Grandmother that most of us aspire to be when we get older.

The 82-year old has taken over the Tokyo club scene, all while maintaining her day job as a popular Dumpling maker at her family’s restaurant. At the tender age of 72-years old, Iwamuro went to DJ school for a year before becoming the highlight of Tokyo’s Red Light District once a month.

 

Let Sumiko be your hump day reminder that anything is possible and age is just a state of mind. Follow your dreams, and hit the flip to see more of Sumiko.

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 3 hours ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 3 hours ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 3 hours ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 4 hours ago
02.07.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins Turns Down Invite To White…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Lady Gaga Remaining European Tour Dates Cancelled Due…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Justin Timberlake Superbowl Halftime Performance 14 Years Later…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Did Ryan Henry Really Shoot Up The “Black…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
AutoNation Inc. No Longer Refuses To Hire Job…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Colts LB Edwin Jackson & Uber Driver Killed…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Larry Nassar Sentenced An ADDITIONAL 40 to 125…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Dad Says BeyHive Wouldn’t Exist If Bey Was…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Travis Scott Scores Big 2 Times! In Court…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Photos