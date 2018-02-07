Feature Story
Woah: The Greek Freak Jumps Over Opponent For Amazing Dunk

Play of the year from the NBA, so far.

Toronto Raptors lose to the Golden State Warriors

Source: Steve Russell / Getty

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to shock the world with his freakish athleticism.

The 6’11 All Star, known as the Greek Freak around the league, is in the MVP discussion this year thanks in part to incredible plays like this one, where he jumps clear over 6’6 guard Tim Hardaway Jr.

Keep your eyes on the Greek-born, Nigerian-rooted superstar, this definitely won’t be the last clip in his rapidly-growing highlight reel.

