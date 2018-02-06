Music
SWV Singer Coko Clemons & Husband Call It Quits

The 90s vocalist pulls the plug on her marriage.

SWV lead singer Coko Clemons and her husband Mike have called it quits after 15 years of marriage, Coko revealed in an emotional blog post titled “After The Love is Gone” on her site Hotcoko.com.

“We always thought we’d be together forever! Through the good, the bad, the ugly, the ups and the downs…we’d still be married. But, things don’t always work out the way we plan or hope,” she wrote.

Despite the life-changing decision, Coko seems hopeful. She ended her announcement looking toward the future.

“Life after divorce kind of scares me, but I have to be strong for myself and my son. God got me and I’m surrounded by a great group of family and friends that hold me down. My Village!! I am blessed and highly favored!!”

Coko and Mike have once son, Jaylon, together.

