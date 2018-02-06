Music
T.I. Returns Raven-Symoné’s Instagram Shade

Raven pulls Instagram post after getting schooled on the art of hip-hop.

Written By: Nia Noelle

TrevorLIVE New York 2015

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty

T.I. had a slight read for Raven-Symoné after she posted a message disparaging rappers and producers.

Raven’s mention were in shambles when she posted some musings from Speech of Arrested Development. Speech posted a shot from a Roc Nation brunch criticizing artists like Jay Z, Diddy, Yo Gotti, and T.I. In his opinion, they rose to fame perpetuating the “worst types of black stereotypes.”

Her post swiftly drew criticism from followers, who jumped into her mentions to let her know that her opinion of rap is all the way wrong. Many even urged her to take the post down ASAP.

Raven did eventually delete the post, but she wanted her critics and followers to know that it was not because of all the fire she caught.

SMH

A post shared by Raven-Symoné (@ravensymone) on

However, even after Raven removed the offending tweet, Tip had a little something to say to Raven.

