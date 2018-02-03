Music
Home > Music

Former Temptations Lead Singer Dennis Edwards Dead At 74

Grammy-winning singer dies days short of birthday.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Jazz A Vienne Festival

Source: David Redfern / Getty

Dennis Edwards, the former lead singer of The Temptations, has passed away.

Motown has lost one of its original artists.

According to Rolling Stone, Dennis died Thursday night in Chicago due to complications from meningitis.

While he wasn’t the original lead singer of the Temptations, Dennis joined in 1968. He was the voice behind such classics as I Can’t Get Next To You and Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone.

Dennis was part of the Temptations rotating lineup, and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the group in 1989. He also received a Lifetime Achievement Grammy along with The Temptations in 2013.

Dennis would have been 75 on Saturday.

RELATED STORIES:

Erica Garner Declared Brain Dead After Suffering Major Heart Attack

Legendary Singer And Actress Della Reese Dead

Rest In Power: ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Earle Hyman Dead At 91

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies
 2 days ago
02.01.18
Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah…
 2 days ago
02.01.18
Weird News| Charles Barkley Says There’s No Such…
 2 days ago
02.01.18
Doctors Warn: Stop Wearing Makeup While You Exercise…
 2 days ago
02.01.18
Black Panther Royal Premiere
 3 days ago
01.31.18
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 4 days ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 6 days ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 6 days ago
01.28.18
31 items
Style Icon: Anthony Hamilton
 1 week ago
01.27.18
18 items
Star Transformation: J. Cole
 1 week ago
01.27.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 2 weeks ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 2 weeks ago
01.23.18
Photos