Twitter Roasts Grumpy Geezer For Rap-Hating Thinkpiece

0 reads Leave a comment
After calling rap “anti-music, devoid of beauty and harmony,” Myron Magnet attracted a social lashing.
Clickthrough for more .
1 2 3 4Next page »
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Posted 2 hours ago
After calling rap “anti-music, devoid of beauty and harmony,” Myron Magnet attracted a social lashing.
This is the greatest thread my two eyes have ever seen. https://t.co/7Mlen74L1g
— Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) February 1, 2018
Rap is anti-music—devoid of harmony, beauty, structure, transcendence, or thought, writes @MyronMagnet. https://t.co/eaH5HhtvnV
— City Journal (@CityJournal) February 1, 2018
"you there boy what day is this" lookin ass ho pic.twitter.com/Xn6qhuaF7w
— bobby sportswear (@bobby) February 1, 2018
Looks like he makes artisanal racism in Brooklyn.
— Jay Nagy (@ServoAcademy) February 2, 2018
guy who wrote this looks like the villain in a movie where the hero is a crafty mouse
— paul (@paulxt) February 1, 2018
Clickthrough for more .
1 2 3 4Next page »