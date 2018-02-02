Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Feel Better About Yourself: Check Out These Injuries Caused By The Least Athletic Things Possible

Nobody is safe from these super mundane injuries

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 32 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Dangerous accident in warehouse during work - wounded worker

Source: Getty

Sometimes the only moderately positive thing about getting injured is the fact that you can get a good story out of it. But not all broken legs can be caused by something crazy like falling while being chased by a lion…or something wild like that.

The fact of the matter is that some people have injuries and the least entertaining stories to go with them. If you’ve even broken anything and had a terrible story to accompany it–you’re not alone.

A Twitter user named Anthony F. Irwin posed a question to the community: what’s your least athletic injury? As you can imagine, the replies are pretty hilarious.

Sometimes you’re on your way to do something athletic and it just isn’t in the cards…

Or sometimes, you just finished doing something athletic and get humbled real quick

Or maybe your experience taught you that you should never try something athletic at all

https://twitter.com/MimiVonPeach/status/959119977210155008

Whatever the case, just know that a lot of us are suffering from injuries with super lame stories behind them. But the least we could do is give someone else a laugh

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies
 21 hours ago
02.01.18
Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah…
 22 hours ago
02.01.18
Weird News| Charles Barkley Says There’s No Such…
 1 day ago
02.01.18
Doctors Warn: Stop Wearing Makeup While You Exercise…
 1 day ago
02.01.18
Black Panther Royal Premiere
 2 days ago
01.31.18
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 3 days ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 5 days ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 5 days ago
01.28.18
31 items
Style Icon: Anthony Hamilton
 6 days ago
01.27.18
18 items
Star Transformation: J. Cole
 6 days ago
01.27.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Photos