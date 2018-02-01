Music
Home > Music

Jordin Sparks’ Step-Sister Dies From Sickle Cell Anemia Complications

The 16-year-old succumbed to her life long battle with the blood disorder.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Jordin Sparks‘ step-sister has passed due to complications with sickle cell anemia, People reports.

The American Idol alum’s sibling, Bryanna Jackson-Frias, died Tuesday evening after a long battle with the blood disorder.

She was only 16.

“Bry went peacefully to Heaven,” Sparks’s mom, Jodi Jackson, wrote on a Facebook post. “I can’t help to think [that] she’s smiling just like this. Thank you all for your prayers.”

Sparks, who was recently married, revealed her sister was in the ICU early Tuesday,  “Please keep my little sister, Bryanna, in your prayers,” the American Idol alum captioned an Instagram Story. “She’s suffering from complications from sickle cell and is in the ICU fighting for her life.”

The family asked that donations be sent to El Paso Children’s Hospital in her honor.

SOURCE: PEOPLE

RELATED LINKS

#CouplesWeLove: Jordin Sparks &amp; Dana Isaiah Got That New Love That Feels Like A Lifetime

2 For 1: Jordin Sparks Is Married With A Baby On The Way

Jazmine Sullivan, Jordin Sparks, Andra Day And More Star In The Must Watch PSA #SaveMyEdges

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies
 4 hours ago
02.01.18
Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah…
 5 hours ago
02.01.18
Weird News| Charles Barkley Says There’s No Such…
 8 hours ago
02.01.18
Doctors Warn: Stop Wearing Makeup While You Exercise…
 8 hours ago
02.01.18
Black Panther Royal Premiere
 1 day ago
01.31.18
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 2 days ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 4 days ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 4 days ago
01.28.18
31 items
Style Icon: Anthony Hamilton
 5 days ago
01.27.18
18 items
Star Transformation: J. Cole
 5 days ago
01.27.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Photos