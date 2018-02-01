Music
Tisha Campbell-Martin Hints At ‘Martin’ Reboot: ‘It’s Exciting’

Tisha Campbell-Martin just added fuel to the rumor mill when she hinted at a reboot of the beloved sitcom Martin. HipHollywood caught up with iconic actress, who tried to play coy about the potential reunion.

“I can’t tell you,” she responded. “It’s been an honor to be Gina all these years and it’s surprising people still love those characters so much.” She added, “It is very exciting.”

🚨HH Exclusive🚨#TishaCampbellMartin talks #Martin reboot!

A post shared by HIPHOLLYWOOD (@hiphollywood) on

Are you here for a Martin reboot?

