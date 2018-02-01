Tisha Campbell-Martin Hints At ‘Martin’ Reboot: ‘It’s Exciting’

Tisha Campbell-Martin just added fuel to the rumor mill when she hinted at a reboot of the beloved sitcom Martin. HipHollywood caught up with iconic actress, who tried to play coy about the potential reunion.

“I can’t tell you,” she responded. “It’s been an honor to be Gina all these years and it’s surprising people still love those characters so much.” She added, “It is very exciting.”

Watch the clip, below:

🚨HH Exclusive🚨#TishaCampbellMartin talks #Martin reboot! A post shared by HIPHOLLYWOOD (@hiphollywood) on Jan 29, 2018 at 10:46am PST

Are you here for a Martin reboot?

RELATED STORIES:

She Said Yes! Martin Lawrence Is Engaged

Martin Lawrence Honored At ‘Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: