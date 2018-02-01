Music
Home > Music

Beyoncé Saves Someone From A Fight With A Selfie

Tiffany Haddish is always good for a story, and you'll want to read this one!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

A picture is worth 1,000 words, but a selfie with Beyoncé might save you from catching hands.
Tiffany Haddish had a phenomenal 2017, but right around Christmas there was an incident that would have killed her holiday vibe had it not been for Queen B. Tiffany shared what happened with Vulture.com.
“Okay, so what had happened was, something had went down with somebody at the party, right,” Tiffany started. “I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time. And I was like, ‘No, I’m gonna end up fighting this b*tch!’”
Beyoncé kept trying to intervene, but Tiffany told her that only one thing would fix the situation. Tiffany shared, “She was like, ‘No, have fun, Tiffany,’ and I said, ‘I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.’”
Beyoncé obliged and came in for a cozy pic. Then, like only a good girlfriend will do, she had to let Tiffany know that she was allot about to be exposed.
“She buried her face in my wig,” Tiffany recalled. “We took the picture and I was like, ‘Is my wig slipping?’ And she was like, ‘Mmm-hmm.’”
Wig slippage aside, the most memorable part of the encounter for Tiffany is that Beyonce knew her.
“She knew who I was!” the Girls Trip star exclaimed. “She came up to me and was like, ‘I think you are so funny, Tiffany Haddish.’ I was like, ‘What? You know me?!’ She said, ‘I’m Beyoncé.’ ‘I KNOW!’”
Check out the shot that saved the day below.
RELATED STORIES:
 
 
 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Black Panther Royal Premiere
 18 hours ago
01.31.18
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 2 days ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 4 days ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 4 days ago
01.28.18
18 items
Star Transformation: J. Cole
 5 days ago
01.27.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 7 days ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 7 days ago
01.25.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 2 weeks ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 2 weeks ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Photos