Michael B. Jordan Attempts To Clarify Relationship Rumors, We Need More Answers

MBJ fans rumor flames.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Michael B. Jordan showed up to the Black Panther screening, in LA, Sunday night with his family on his arm amidst rumors he is dating a woman named Ashlyn Castro.

MBJ, who stars as the villain Killmonger in Ryan Coogler’s Marvel masterpiece, attempted to squash rumors he’s on lock down, but only added fuel to the fire by being so ambiguous when he reportedly told ET’s Nischelle Turner, “Technically, I’m single.”

MBJ was clarifying comments he previously made in the Wall Street Journal. “Dating, but, you know, technically single,” he added. How elusive, Michael.

Here’s who he is reportedly dating:

🦁

A post shared by Ashlyn Castro (@ashlyncastro) on

Michael Bae Jordan Answers Vogue’s 73 Questions And It’s 9 Minutes Of Melted Chocolate Glory

The Stars Were Shining Bright at the ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere

