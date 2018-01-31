Michael B. Jordan Attempts To Clarify Relationship Rumors, We Need More Answers

Source: David Crotty / Getty
showed up to the Michael B. Jordan , in LA, Sunday night with his family on his arm amidst rumors he is dating a woman named Ashlyn Castro. Black Panther screening
MBJ, who stars as the villain Killmonger in Ryan Coogler’s Marvel masterpiece, attempted to squash rumors he’s on lock down, but only added fuel to the fire by being so ambiguous when he reportedly told ET’s Nischelle Turner, “Technically, I’m single.”
MBJ was clarifying comments he previously made in the
. “Dating, but, you know, technically single,” he added. Wall Street Journal How elusive, Michael.
Here’s who he is reportedly dating:
🦁
A post shared by
Ashlyn Castro (@ashlyncastro) on Dec 23, 2017 at 6:49pm PST
