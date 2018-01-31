Black Panther Royal Premiere

Black Panther Royal Premiere

Last night was the debut screening of Marvel’s newest addition Black Panther starting Michael B. Jordan, Directed by Ryan Coogler, the Marvel movie starring Chadwick Boseman, and  Lupita Nyong’o is one of this year’s most anticipated films and the highest grossing pre-sale movie in Marvel history. Check out some of the amazing on lookers (who are all celebs) and their outfits!

 

Photos