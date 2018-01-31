Feature Story
DMX Taken Into Custody: A Look Back At When He Was Brutally Honest About His Drug Addiction

Our prayers are with X.

DMX was taken into custody on Tuesday morning, January 30, after he reportedly failed drug tests, a violation of his probation in a tax evasion case. TMZ reports that due to DMX testing positive for opiates, cocaine, and oxycodone, a judge has ruled that he is a flight risk. “DMX was supposed to be completing rehab while he was out on bail in his tax evasion case. He’d been given some leeway to travel for performances as of late,” the site goes on to say. X’s attorney Murray Richmond commented that he is “saddened,” “disappointed,” and planning on “dealing with this accordingly.”

Take a trip down memory lane with X in his 1998 “Slippin’” video up top where he talks about many of his own personal trials and tribulations, including drug addiction at a young age.

