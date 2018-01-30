Suspension bridge across the Ohio River with skyscrapers in the background, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA

Suspension bridge across the Ohio River with skyscrapers in the background, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA

Photo by Suspension bridge across the Ohio River with skyscrapers in the background, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA

Feature Story
Trending
Home > Feature Story

HIV Cases Rising in Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati Metro

An Increase In Reported Cases Is Terrible News for the Metro Area

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

HIV is on the rise in the Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati metro and it’s of big concern for the health department

Officials at Hamilton County and the Northern County Health department have announced an increase in reported HIV diagnoses.  Thirty-Seven new cases were reported in Northern Kentucky in 2017 and eighteen of those cases claim that the virus was contracted by drug use with needles.  Hamilton County also saw an increase in reported HIV cases with one hundred eighty four cases.

With the opioid epidemic hitting the metro hard the use of dirty needles are on the rise.  The virus can not only be contracted sexually but by the use of a dirty needle.   The Northern Kentucky Health Department has a syringe exchange program in Grant County and is making plans to try and expand the program to help combat this growing issue.

ICYMI: Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Laverne Cox and Mario Lopez Showed Up In Support Of World AIDS Day

10 photos Launch gallery

ICYMI: Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Laverne Cox and Mario Lopez Showed Up In Support Of World AIDS Day

Continue reading HIV Cases Rising in Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati Metro

ICYMI: Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Laverne Cox and Mario Lopez Showed Up In Support Of World AIDS Day

The free concert in Los Angeles was a part of a series of events across the world that helps to spread awareness about HIV & AIDS.

cincinnati , HIV , needles , Northern Kentuck , Opioid

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 5 hours ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 2 days ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 2 days ago
01.28.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 5 days ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 5 days ago
01.25.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 2 weeks ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 2 weeks ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.18
Photos