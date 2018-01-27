Music
Eva Marcille Acknowledges Fiance As Her Daughter’s Father

Kevin McCall is nothing but a memory to Eva.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Eva Marcille is fully ready to step into her tomorrow as she prepares for a baby and a wedding.

Eva’s got too much great stuff going on to worry about Kevin McCall.

The America’s Next Top Model alumna was absolutely glowing during her recent chat with Essence and she shared that she and Atlanta mayoral candidate Michael Sterling are planning an Atlanta wedding. For them, Atlanta is the perfect spot for their nuptials, because it’s where they met and fell in love.

Eva hasn’t mentioned a concrete wedding date yet–presumably so that she and Michael are waiting until after the arrival of their son–but Eva’s 3-year-old daughter, Marley, is eagerly looking forward to the big day.

“She’s going to be my flower girl and she’s super excited,” Eva shared. “We talk about the wedding often, about her being a part of it and her picking out a fancy dress.

Even more than the wedding, though, Marley can’t wait to meet the new baby! “She talks about her baby brother every day,” Eva said. “The bigger my stomach gets, the more she’s understanding that there’s a baby in there. She’s getting really excited about it and becoming a big sister.”

Although Eva had Marley with Kevin, he doesn’t factor into their lives these days. In fact, Eva doesn’t even consider him to be Marley’s father anymore. That’s one thing they seem to agree on, as Kevin publicly disowned the toddler simply for bonding with her soon-to-be stepfather, Michael.

“We don’t have a relationship”, said Marcille. “He’s blocked on all my social media. I have full custody of my daughter and her dad is Michael Sterling, so he is a blast from the past and a memory.”

Despite his Instagram antics, Eva doesn’t give Kevin much thought. “I do not let him affect my day-to-day in any shape, form or fashion,” Eva stated, adding that she wishes him nothing but the best. “But I do pray him success, and moreso than anything, peace of mind.”

For Eva, who will soon make her debut on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, being there for her daughter and providing the little girl is far more important to her than dwelling on the past.

“Marley is the priority, the biggest priority of my life, outside of my newest child and my fiancé,” Eva explained. “And at the end of the day, despite personal feelings, she deserves a level of stability, tranquility, and sanity. And [that’s] my job as a parent, no matter how hard it is for me to provide that for her, but that’s my job.”

