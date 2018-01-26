Incredible Dancers Put A New Spin On Alicia Keys Songs

Today Alicia Keys turns 37 and the singer continues to give us tunes to inspire our daily life. From power ballads like “If I Ain’t Got You” to bangers like “In Common,” Alicia has definitely dropped music to set the mood and spark imagination.

Tons of dancers have certainly been inspired and to celebrate Ms. Keys’ birthday, we give you some of their best clips. Swipe through to watch how folks are bringing new life to some familiar tunes!

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: