Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Rappers & Celebrities Who Are Muslim

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

You might be surprised to find out which rappers and celebrities are Muslim, and even if you disagree with their religion—-you can’t knock their hustle, commitment, and undeniable talent. Thumb through the list and check out the photo gallery at the bottom of the page.

Rappers & Celebrities Who Are Muslim

  1. DJ Khaled
  2. French Montana
  3. Ice Cube
  4. Kevin Gates
  5. Dave East
  6. Ralo
  7. Bas
  8. T-Pain
  9. Yassin Bey (f/k/a Mos Def)
  10. Lupe Fiasco
  11. Busta Rhymes
  12. Akon
  13. Ghostface Killah
  14. Beanie Sigel
  15. Freeway
  16. Zayn Malik (singer)
  17. Q-Tip
  18. Dave Chappelle
  19. Muhammad Ali
  20. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
  21. AR-AB
  22. Swizz Beatz
  23. Bernard Hopkins
  24. Mike Tyson

Muslim Beliefs & Rituals

  • Referring to God by name as Allah
  • Muhammad was a prophet
  • Reading the Quaran (or Koran)
  • Don’t eat pork
  • Visiting the Holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia
  • Ramadan

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sources: XXL, HipHopDX, Rolling Stone, BET, Teen Vogue, The Guardian, Stepfeed, Huffington Post, DJBooth.net, TIME, COMPLEX

Dave Chappelle At The Hollywood Palladium

Rappers & Celebrities Who Are Muslim (Photo Gallery)

22 photos Launch gallery

Rappers & Celebrities Who Are Muslim (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Rappers & Celebrities Who Are Muslim (Photo Gallery)

Rappers & Celebrities Who Are Muslim (Photo Gallery)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 23 hours ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 24 hours ago
01.25.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 days ago
01.24.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 3 days ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 3 days ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 4 days ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 1 week ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 1 week ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 1 week ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Photos