0 reads Leave a comment
You might be surprised to find out which rappers and celebrities are Muslim, and even if you disagree with their religion—-you can’t knock their hustle, commitment, and undeniable talent. Thumb through the list and check out the photo gallery at the bottom of the page.
Rappers & Celebrities Who Are Muslim
- DJ Khaled
- French Montana
- Ice Cube
- Kevin Gates
- Dave East
- Ralo
- Bas
- T-Pain
- Yassin Bey (f/k/a Mos Def)
- Lupe Fiasco
- Busta Rhymes
- Akon
- Ghostface Killah
- Beanie Sigel
- Freeway
- Zayn Malik (singer)
- Q-Tip
- Dave Chappelle
- Muhammad Ali
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
- AR-AB
- Swizz Beatz
- Bernard Hopkins
- Mike Tyson
Muslim Beliefs & Rituals
- Referring to God by name as Allah
- Muhammad was a prophet
- Reading the Quaran (or Koran)
- Don’t eat pork
- Visiting the Holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia
- Ramadan
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sources: XXL, HipHopDX, Rolling Stone, BET, Teen Vogue, The Guardian, Stepfeed, Huffington Post, DJBooth.net, TIME, COMPLEX
Rappers & Celebrities Who Are Muslim (Photo Gallery)
22 photos Launch gallery
Rappers & Celebrities Who Are Muslim (Photo Gallery)
1. DJ KhaledSource:Getty 1 of 22
2. French MontanaSource:Getty 2 of 22
3. Ice CubeSource:Getty 3 of 22
4. Kevin GatesSource:Getty 4 of 22
5. Dave EastSource:Getty 5 of 22
6. RaloSource:Getty 6 of 22
7. BASSource:Getty 7 of 22
8. T-PainSource:Getty 8 of 22
9. Yassin Bey (f/k/a Mos Def)Source:Getty 9 of 22
10. Lupe FiascoSource:Getty 10 of 22
11. Busta RhymesSource:Getty 11 of 22
12. Beanie SigelSource:Getty 12 of 22
13. FreewaySource:Getty 13 of 22
14. Zayn MalikSource:Getty 14 of 22
15. Q-TipSource:Getty 15 of 22
16. Dave ChappelleSource:Getty 16 of 22
17. Muhammad AliSource:Getty 17 of 22
18. Kareem Abdul-JabbarSource:Getty 18 of 22
19. AR-AbSource:Radio-One 19 of 22
20. Swizz BeatzSource:Getty 20 of 22
21. Bernard HopkinsSource:Getty 21 of 22
22. Mike TysonSource:Getty 22 of 22
comments – Add Yours