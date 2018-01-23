Feature Story
Singer Covers Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, And Kendrick Lamar In Smooth Mashup

A rising talent remixes three hits.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Bruno Mars: 24K Magic World Tour - Madison Square Garden

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Alex Aiona is no stranger to music mashups. The talented singer has been performing since his early teens and throughout his career, he’s released cover songs on YouTube that have gained millions of views.

With a record deal with Interscope and a new track with T-Pain, we’ll surely be seeing Alex’s face in the future.

As a teaser, you can watch Alex put his own spin on Bruno Mar‘s “Finesse,” Justin Timberlake‘s “Filthy” and Kendrick Lamar‘s “LOVE” below. Following the clip, you can get a sneak peek at one of his tour vlogs!

Photos