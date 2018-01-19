Music
Mo’Nique Calls For Boycott Of Netflix

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 hours ago
Comedienne Mo’Nique is making headlines after the actress urged her fans and following to boycott Netflix. Mo’Nique claims the popular streaming service offered her $500,000 for her own comedy special but paid her male counterparts Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle $20 million. She also stressed that Netflix originally offered White comedienne Amy Schumer $2 million, but reportedly settled on $11 million after negotiations.

#BOYCOTT#NETFLIX FOR #COLORBIAS AND #GENDERBIAS. PLEASE STAND WITH ME. I LOVE US.

A post shared by Mo'nique (@therealmoworldwide) on

Mo’Nique called Netflix color biased and gender biased and said she should be paid based on her resume. According to Mo, Netflix responded, they don’t determine rates based off an entertainer’s resume.

We reached out to Netflix for comment. “We do not comment on contract negotiations,” a representative for the company wrote.

Photos