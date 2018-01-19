Music
Force MDs, Hi Five, Ready For The World & More To Hit The Stage For An Epic 80s Vs 90s Music Battle

Watch these R&B legends grace the stage together for the first time ever!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
0 reads
Let the nostalgic vibes sink in.

Some of your favorite R&B bands from the 80s and 90s will hit MoreHouse College Kings Chapel to determine the best decade in music on February 16th in Atlanta. The concert is the brainchild of A-Listers Live CEO, Connie Mckendrick.

90s Battle

“It’s time to create magical memorable moments again,” Connie said of the upcoming show.

The dynamic set will feature Ready For The World, Hi Five, Force M.D’s, Troop, and Tony Toni Tone. Never before have all the legends graced the stage at the same time. The festivities will be hosted by Chubb Rock. “People want what A-Listers Live love, and we are here to give it to them,” Connie revealed.

Tickets are on sale now. Cop them here.

