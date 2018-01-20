Music
Jessie Williams To Pay $50K+ A Month In Spousal Support

Jesse's ex ordered to pay housing expenses.

Jesse Williams will be paying a lot more spousal support to his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee.

The court just hit the Grey’s Anatomy star a little harder in the pockets.

According to TMZ.com, a judge has signed off on a new order that raises his spousal support for Aryn to $50,695 a month. Up until this new order was signed, he had been paying her $33,000 a month in spousal support.

Aryn will also be getting a cut of Jesse’s residuals for Grey’s Anatomy and other acting credits from September 2012 to April 2017. In addition to that, Jesse is also required to cover a $50,000 for legal fees surrounding the divorce

However, Aryn will be putting that money to good use. Under the terms of the new order, she will be paying for bills related to their family home, including the mortgage.

