Thousands of people marched in Washington, DC on Saturday January 21, 2016 during the women march.

Thousands of people marched in Washington, DC on Saturday January 21, 2016 during the women march.

Photo by Thousands of people marched in Washington, DC on Saturday January 21, 2016 during the women march.

Cincy
Trending
Home > Cincy

The Cincinnati Women’s March Is This Saturday!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 27 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

 

 

Women all over the country are speaking up so it only makes sense that the Cincinnati Women’s March 2018 theme is ‘Hear Our Vote’ with a focus on voter registration and taking back the polls in 2018.

The Cincinnati Women’s March will take place January 20th and will start with a rally and call to action, and follow with a 1.5-mile march through downtown Cincinnati.  The rally will start at noon at the Underground Railroad Freedom Center located at 50 E. Freedom Way.  For more information on this historic event click here  

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 3 hours ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 3 hours ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 23 hours ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 1 day ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 1 day ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 3 days ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 3 days ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 4 days ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 1 week ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 1 week ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 1 week ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
Photos