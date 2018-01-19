The Cincinnati Women’s March Is This Saturday!

Women all over the country are speaking up so it only makes sense that the Cincinnati Women’s March 2018 theme is ‘Hear Our Vote’ with a focus on voter registration and taking back the polls in 2018.

The Cincinnati Women’s March will take place January 20th and will start with a rally and call to action, and follow with a 1.5-mile march through downtown Cincinnati. The rally will start at noon at the Underground Railroad Freedom Center located at 50 E. Freedom Way. For more information on this historic event click here

