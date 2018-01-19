The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What Would Hulk Hogan’s Political Campaign Really Look Like? [EXCLUSIVE]

The rumor mill is always churning, and now it’s saying that Hulk Hogan is considering running for senate. Whether or not that’s actually true, Rickey Smiley takes a second to imagine what that political campaign would really sound like. Click on the audio player to hear more from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.

Photos