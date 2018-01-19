How Did Birdman End Up So Broke? [EXCLUSIVE]

Birdman reportedly has to give up his 20,000-square-foot Miami mansion after a $12 million foreclosure lawsuit. After such a long run as one of hip-hop’s most pivotal, profitable figures, one must wonder how he fell so far. According to Headkrack, it probably has to do with how he’s been moving his money since his heyday. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

