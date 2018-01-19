The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How Did Birdman End Up So Broke? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Birdman reportedly has to give up his 20,000-square-foot Miami mansion after a $12 million foreclosure lawsuit. After such a long run as one of hip-hop’s most pivotal, profitable figures, one must wonder how he fell so far. According to Headkrack, it probably has to do with how he’s been moving his money since his heyday. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.

RELATED: How Rick Ross Went To A New Level Of Petty For Latest Birdman Read [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Did Rick Ross Disrespect Toni Braxton In Latest Birdman Rant? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Reginae Carter Shares Her Thoughts On Issues Between Birdman & Lil Wayne [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times

12 photos Launch gallery

17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times

Continue reading 17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times

17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 3 mins ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 4 mins ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 20 hours ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 21 hours ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 21 hours ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 3 days ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 3 days ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 3 days ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 1 week ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 1 week ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 1 week ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
Photos