Katt Williams Explains Why Reading The Comments Cheers Him Up [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Katt Williams chatted with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show “about his new Netflix comedy special, “Great America.” He also talks about his “11:11 Tour,” and filming “Meet The Blacks 2,” and “House Next Door” with Mike Epps, Lil Duval and more heavyweight comedy names. He explains why he can’t pick a favorite between doing films and stand-up. Katt talks about the current state of America, and why our country’s attitude toward its president isn’t anything new: “this is still a great country regardless of who is running the ship.”

Katt says it’s his fifteenth consecutive 100-city tour! He also talks about what makes him laugh, and why he loves reading the comments on social media. Plus, he shares his appreciation for Plies‘ comic genius on social media. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

