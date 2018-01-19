Have You Met Twiggy, The Water-Skiing Squirrel?

0 reads Leave a comment
Twiggy the Squirrel has the internet in a frenzy after he returned to the 60th Annual Toronto Boat Show and hit the water on skis. See Twiggy do his thing in the clip below.
Hi, I’d like Twitter to understand that this is the happiest day of my life because I got to watch Twiggy the Squirrel waterski in his life jacket.
