Burr! Is Gucci Mane’s Autobiography Coming To Theaters?

Guwop is looking to produce a film version of his best-selling life story.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 05, 2017

Source: PG/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

On Wednesday January 17, Gucci Mane tweeted, “#TheAutoBiographyOfGuccimane is coming to a theatre near you.”

Who would you want to see co-star?

