Watch Celebrities Play Black Card Revoked Before BET’s New Show [VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
There’s a new culturally aware game show around and it all comes from a card game that went viral! Before BET picked up the game show, Black Card Revoked creators Latisha Williams and Jay Bobo tapped Entertainment Reporter Bobby Pen to represent the brand on red carpets across the country. Watch our Online Editor Bobby Pen play Black Card Revoked with Bow Wow, Adrienne Bailon, Joseph Sikora (aka POWER’s Tommy) plus so many others after the jump! Click through for more

  1. Joseph Sikora
  2. Adrienne Bailon
  3. Tamar Braxton
  4. Larenz Tate
  5. Rotimi
  6. Lil’ Mama
  7. Lance Gross
  8. Algee Smith, Jacob Latimore & DETROIT Cast

comments – Add Yours
