DRAKE: Big Plans For Toronto Raptors

Drake has a plan to take his “Global Ambassador” role with the Toronto Raptors to the next level this NBA season.

The team announced Drizzy as a centerpiece of their upcoming “Welcome Toronto” campaign. The campaign is being billed as an “immersive brand experience focused on art, community, and ball,” and it will include six “Welcome Toronto” and OVO-themed home games between now and the end of the 2017-18 NBA season. During those games, the Raptors will wear their OVO jerseys and play on a brand new court made from northern maple wood and outfitted in the OVO black and gold.

Since becoming the team’s Global Ambassador, Drake has obviously stirred up a lot of interest in basketball north of the border, and that is expected to continue now that the Raptors and OVO have teamed up to pledge $1 million over the next three years in order to refurbish basketball courts located throughout the local community. (CBC)

Fasho THoughts:

In his role as global ambassador, he’s designed uniforms, hosted “Drake nights” and heckled opposing players.

The Raptors and OVO will also donate $2 million over the next five years to Canada Basketball in order to continue to develop the sport of basketball at the grassroots level throughout the country.

They should just give Drake a jersey and a position in the starting five. It doesn’t matter how bad he is — Drizzy on the court would sell tickets and boost ratings.

Who better than the 6 God to welcome folks to Toronto?

Other famous Torontonians include Jim Carrey, Mike Myers, Keanu Reeves and Neil Young.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: