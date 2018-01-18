NeNe Leakes Makes Bank Off Of Her Mugshot

NeNe Leakes is turning shade into gold with her latest product.

When Sheree Whitfield called her out for having a mugshot on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe wasn’t upset. After she roasted Sheree to a crisp for the remark, NeNe saw an opportunity to turn her past into a fashion statement.

The RHOA grand dame pulled out her mugshot and put it on an off-the-shoulder shirt. And she’s selling it at her store Swagg Boutique in Atlanta!

NeNe took a moment from being high-level petty to open up about how her mughshot is part of a past that turned her into the woman she is today.

“Growing up without my mother or father i experienced many growing pains but without them, i could not be who i am or have accomplished the things that i have today,” she wrote. “Your past does NOT determine your future. From Trial to Triumph.”

Just in case you forgot that NeNe does not play, she posted this pic once her sentimental moment was over.

