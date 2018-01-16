Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Jamie Ray Ft. NBA YoungBoy – “16” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 2 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

The Polk County Florida Representer Jamie Ray ended off 2017 with his “Castles In The Sky” mixtape. Jamie Ray took his dream, and used his ambition to bring his goals to life. Jamie Ray Tapped NBA Young Boy to assist him on his catchy “16” track. Watch Jamie Ray and NBA Young Boy ride motorcycles, lounge around shopping areas and malls etc below.

 

 

Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Two

Top 20 Plays From The Sweeping Cleveland Cavaliers in the Playoffs [VIDEOS]

16 photos Launch gallery

Top 20 Plays From The Sweeping Cleveland Cavaliers in the Playoffs [VIDEOS]

Continue reading Top 20 Plays From The Sweeping Cleveland Cavaliers in the Playoffs [VIDEOS]

Top 20 Plays From The Sweeping Cleveland Cavaliers in the Playoffs [VIDEOS]

 

Follow The Crown :

http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif

Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps

101.1 The Wiz , 16 , Castles In The Sky , HIP-HOP , Jamie Ray , King Sharif , King Sharif The Night King , Music , NBA Young Boy , Night Bops , rap , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. King Show , The Crown Countdown , The Crown Life , VIDEO , wiz nation cincy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 8 hours ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 9 hours ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 21 hours ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 5 days ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 6 days ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 6 days ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 7 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 7 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 7 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 7 days ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 7 days ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 1 week ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 1 week ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 1 week ago
01.09.18
Photos