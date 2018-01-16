Jamie Ray Ft. NBA YoungBoy – “16” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

The Polk County Florida Representer Jamie Ray ended off 2017 with his “Castles In The Sky” mixtape. Jamie Ray took his dream, and used his ambition to bring his goals to life. Jamie Ray Tapped NBA Young Boy to assist him on his catchy “16” track. Watch Jamie Ray and NBA Young Boy ride motorcycles, lounge around shopping areas and malls etc below.

