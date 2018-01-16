Kim and Kanye Welcome Baby #3!

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Kim and Kanye Welcome Baby #3!

The West Welcome a Baby Girl on MLK Day

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
308 reads
Leave a comment

Congrats to Kim and Kanye as they have welcomed  baby number three to their family via surrogate.

Kim announced on her website that their baby girl was born the morning of January 15th weighing in at 7lbs. 6oz.  The couple used a surrogate after Kim was able to give birth to their first two children because she has a condition called placenta accreta.  Placenta accreta is so serious that a mother can loose her life giving birth so it wasn’t safe for Kim to try to carry their third child naturally.

No word on what the baby girls name is but we are sure it will be something unique.

 

 

 

Congrats to The West on their growing family.  Now we just wonder will Kylie or Khloe give birth next?

Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

9 photos Launch gallery

Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

Continue reading Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 4 hours ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 5 hours ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 16 hours ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 5 days ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 6 days ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 6 days ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 7 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 7 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 7 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 7 days ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 7 days ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 7 days ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 7 days ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 1 week ago
01.09.18
Photos