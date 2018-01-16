Kodak Black Ft. XXXTentacion – “Roll In Peace” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

3 reads Leave a comment
Kodak Black And XXXTentacion has been trending with their collaboration “Roll In Peace.” While you don’t see too much of XXXTentacion due to his troubles with the law. Kodak Black on the other hand can be seen all through the video speaking his truths in the house of worship. Watch the visual below.
13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama
1. We'll never forget the moment President Obama said Trayvon Martin could have been his son.Source:Getty 1 of 13
2. And let's not forget President Obama was the man behind capturing and killing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.Source:Getty 2 of 13
3. He also rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of protecting same-sex marriage.Source:Getty 3 of 13
4. He always gets his hands a little dirty.Source:Getty 4 of 13
5. He was never afraid to have a good time.Source:Getty 5 of 13
6. The White House was always lit, and full of celebs.Source:Getty 6 of 13
7. He genuinely, wholeheartedly, loves the kids.Source:Getty 7 of 13
8. Plus, he's all about b-ball.Source:Getty 8 of 13
9. He made two of our favorite players the happiest men on Earth.Source:Getty 9 of 13
10. Despite his insane schedule, he's a pretty hands on dad.Source:Getty 10 of 13
11. ... And what a beautiful example for men on how to treat the ladies in your life.Source:Getty 11 of 13
12. There will never be another as suave as President Obama & for that alone, we're thankful.Source:Getty 12 of 13
13. He gave us hope...Source:Getty 13 of 13
