Kodak Black Ft. XXXTentacion – “Roll In Peace” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Kodak Black Ft. XXXTentacion – "Roll In Peace" (Video)

Written By: Sharif D.King

Kodak Black And XXXTentacion has been trending with their collaboration “Roll In Peace.” While you don’t see too much of XXXTentacion due to his troubles with the law. Kodak Black on the other hand can be seen  all through the video speaking his truths in the house of worship. Watch the visual below.

 

 

Photos