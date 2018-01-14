Music & Entertainment
PRETTYMUCH Ft. French Montana – “No More” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

The “PrettyMuch” Elite RNB  Group taps French Montana for the “No More” track. The video displays what “PrettyMuch” Fun looks like surrounded by  beautiful woman  at the crib taking on  a super cool house party vibe. Of course you can expect to see PrettyMuch  killer dance moves and all around dance cypher as people gather up around rooting for PrettyMuch and French Montana . Watch the video below.

 

 

