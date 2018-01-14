PRETTYMUCH Ft. French Montana – “No More” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

The “PrettyMuch” Elite RNB Group taps French Montana for the “No More” track. The video displays what “PrettyMuch” Fun looks like surrounded by beautiful woman at the crib taking on a super cool house party vibe. Of course you can expect to see PrettyMuch killer dance moves and all around dance cypher as people gather up around rooting for PrettyMuch and French Montana . Watch the video below.

