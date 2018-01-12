Jim Jones, Chrissy Lampkin & Mama Jones To Work Out Their Drama On ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family’

I am so here for the messy drama that is about to unfold on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition. WE tv announced the cast for the upcoming season of the popular show and it features one of our favorite dysfunctional relationships, Jim Jones, Chrissy Lampkin and Mama Jones.

Jim Jones and family recently suffered an incredible loss when Mama Jones’ house burned down on Christmas day. Despite the heartbreaking set back, Jones expressed happiness that his family was safe.

We’re looking forward to keeping up with the Jonses.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition is set to premiere on WE TV in March 2018.

