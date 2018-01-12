Music
Home > Music

Jim Jones, Chrissy Lampkin & Mama Jones To Work Out Their Drama On ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family’

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 11 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

I am so here for the messy drama that is about to unfold on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition. WE tv announced the cast for the upcoming season of the popular show and it features one of our favorite dysfunctional relationships, Jim Jones, Chrissy Lampkin and Mama Jones.

Jim Jones and family recently suffered an incredible loss when Mama Jones’ house burned down on Christmas day. Despite the heartbreaking set back, Jones expressed happiness that his family was safe.

We’re looking forward to keeping up with the Jonses.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition is set to premiere on WE TV in March 2018.

RELATED STORIES:

The Home Jim Jones Bought His Mother Burns Down On Christmas

So She Knows It’s Real! Jim Jones Tattoos Chrissy’s Face On His Arm

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 2 days ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 2 days ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 3 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 3 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 3 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 3 days ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 4 days ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 4 days ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 5 days ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 1 week ago
01.04.18
Photos