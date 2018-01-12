Close up of high school lockers

Close up of high school lockers

Photo by Close up of high school lockers

Feature Story
Trending
Home > Feature Story

What In the Racism!? Mason Ohio Teacher Threatens Student With A Lynching, Still Has Job

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
4 reads
Leave a comment

 

A Mason Middle School teacher will be keeping her job after being accused of threatening to lynch a 13 year old student.  Tanisha Agee-Bell said that her son was was threatened in a violent way to get back to work by her white teacher.

Bell complained to the school asking the teacher to be removed but the district WLWT stated that the teacher admitted saying, “If you don’t get back on task, your friends are going to form an angry mob and lynch you.”

 

The school released a statement stating that it’s time for conversation about racism and sexism, “Growing Greatness Together is our district’s vision. But, we have not arrived. We have work to do.”  The school district has chosen not to take any actions towards suspension etc against the teacher.

Read the Full Statement Here

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 2 days ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 2 days ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 3 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 3 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 3 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 3 days ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 4 days ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 4 days ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 5 days ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 1 week ago
01.04.18
Photos