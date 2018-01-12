What In the Racism!? Mason Ohio Teacher Threatens Student With A Lynching, Still Has Job

A Mason Middle School teacher will be keeping her job after being accused of threatening to lynch a 13 year old student. Tanisha Agee-Bell said that her son was was threatened in a violent way to get back to work by her white teacher.

Bell complained to the school asking the teacher to be removed but the district WLWT stated that the teacher admitted saying, “If you don’t get back on task, your friends are going to form an angry mob and lynch you.”

The school released a statement stating that it’s time for conversation about racism and sexism, “Growing Greatness Together is our district’s vision. But, we have not arrived. We have work to do.” The school district has chosen not to take any actions towards suspension etc against the teacher.

