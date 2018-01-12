Music
iPhone’s ‘Share My Location’ Feature Saves Young Georgia Girl From Being Killed

Written By: Nia Noelle

US-LIFESTYLE-APPLE

Source: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / Getty

A University Of Georgia student was kidnapped in a Kroger parking lot, then raped by her kidnapper, but saved her life with the help of some handy technology.

Jaila Gladden, 21, was shopping one late night in September when she was forced into a car at knife point, rapped, then kidnapped  in an attempt to take her out of the state to Michigan. During the drive Jaila convinced her kidnapper that she needed her phone to look up gas stations and help him navigate.

When he gave her the phone, she calmly turned the brightness down on the screen and sent a text to her boyfriend. She then used iPhone’s “Share My Location” feature, and responded to her boyfriend’s confused text with “Kid napped”.

He then headed to the police station with the texts, and police then found the young girl.

