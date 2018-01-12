Music
Home > Music

Drake Opens New Restaurant In Toronto Called Pick 6

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors

Source: Vaughn Ridley / Getty

Rapper and actor Drake recently opened his new Restaurant in Toronto called Pick 6. The restaurant has already hosted a birthday party for NBA star Dwayne Wade. Not many details on what’s going to be on the menu, but Pick 6 looks to be a staple in the city of Toronto for years to come.

CLICK TO READ MORE

These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake

3 photos Launch gallery

These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake

Continue reading These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake

These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 20 hours ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 3 days ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 3 days ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 4 days ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 1 week ago
01.04.18
Photos